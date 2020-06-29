Advertisement

Costco shelves half-sheet cakes

Costco's half-sheet cakes are currently not being sold.
Costco's half-sheet cakes are currently not being sold.(Source: CNN/file)
Published: Jun. 29, 2020 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The pandemic is causing a lot of turmoil in the retail industry, and the latest victim is Costco's famous sheet cakes.

The big-box membership club has eliminated the iconic half-sheet cakes that have been the centerpiece of graduation and birthday parties.

Costco quietly stopped selling the $20 half-sheet cakes across its U.S. stores over the past month. Instead, the Costco bakery is pointing customers toward its 10-inch round cakes as a substitute.

The decision also coincides with a recommendation from health experts to avoid large gatherings in light of COVID-19. A half-sheet cake feeds around 50 people, while the 10-inch round cakes feed around a dozen.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Sports tournaments bring visitors to B/CS as COVID-19 slows economy again

Updated: 5 hours ago
Bryan/College Station is getting a little bit of an economic boost this weekend.

News

State Rep. John Raney addresses mental health funding and COVID-19 response

Updated: 5 hours ago
As COVID-19 cases rise across the state of Texas and continued action is taken by Governor Greg Abbott and local leaders across the Brazos Valley, State Rep. John Raney, (R) - District 14, says it’s important for us to be a good neighbor and that includes doing things like practicing social distancing and wearing face masks.

News

City of Bryan, Brazos County issue mandatory mask order - 6 p.m.

Updated: 5 hours ago
Mayor Andrew Nelson has signed an emergency order making masks mandatory is all businesses.

News

Organizers taking extra health precautions with two sporting events this weekend

Updated: 5 hours ago
This weekend, the 2020 Budweiser Spring Softball Festival and Primetime 7 on 7 Tournament of champions will be in town.

National

Supreme Court strikes down Louisiana abortion clinic law

Updated: 13 minutes ago
Chief Justice John Roberts voted with four liberal colleagues in overruling the law requiring doctors who perform abortions have admitting privileges at nearby hospitals.

Latest News

News

Update: Bryan woman killed in Highway 6 crash; 9 others injured

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Jessica Gruenling and Rusty Surette
Nearly a dozen people were involved in the three-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon in Robertson County.

News

Bryan woman killed on Highway 6 in Robertson County

Updated: 15 minutes ago
Bryan woman killed on Highway 6 in Robertson County

National

Golden State Killer pleads guilty to first of 13 murders

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By DON THOMPSON
A former police officer who terrorized the Sacramento region as a serial rapist and went on to kill more than a dozen people across California and evade capture for decades said Monday he will plead guilty to murder and admit dozens of sex assaults.

National

Laser takes down drone in Navy laser weapons test

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
The U.S. Navy has successfully tested a new high-energy laser weapon that can disable an aircraft mid-flight.

National Politics

Dems push election-season health care bill toward House OK

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By ALAN FRAM
Democrats pushed a strengthening of “Obamacare” patient protections toward House passage Monday.

News

Brazos County confirms 121 new cases in last 24 hours

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
This is a current count of COVID-19 cases in the Brazos Valley based on the information provided to KBTX. Additional information on these cases can be found on the local news page.