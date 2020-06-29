Advertisement

Early voting starts in Texas Primary runoff election

Several races across the Brazos Valley made the runoff, including the race for U.S. District 17.
Your Vote Counts 2020 Graphic
Your Vote Counts 2020 Graphic
By Michael Oder
Published: Jun. 29, 2020 at 2:09 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Early voting started Monday for the runoff election in the Texas Primary. The runoff election was originally scheduled for May 26, but was postponed to July 14 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Remember, if you voted in one party’s primary in March, you can only vote in that party’s runoff election. Early voting runs from June 29 to July 10. Runoff election day is July 14.

Out of the 14 candidates that ran for U.S. District 17, only four remain. Two democrats and two republicans are on runoff ballots. District 17 represents all or part of 12 counties across central Texas, including Waco, Bryan and Pflugerville. Rick Kennedy and David Jaramillo face off on the Democratic ballot. Former Congressman Pete Sessions and Renee Swann face off on the Republican ballot.

Your Vote Counts: District 17
Rick Kennedy says he’s ready to meet the challenges presented by the pandemic
David Jaramillo says VA, healthcare experience qualify him to represent District 17
Swann says serving others is the basis for why she’s running
Pete Sessions says experience sets him apart in congressional race

In Brazos County, the race for Precinct 1 commissioner is now between Republican incumbent Steve Aldrich and current College Station ISD School Board President Michael Schaefer.

Registered voters in Brazos County can cast a runoff ballot at any of the following locations:

In Madison County, Bobby Adams and Billy J. Reeves face off on the republican ballot to see who will be the next county sheriff. Click here for Madison County voting information.

In Milam County, two Republicans face off to the next Precinct 1 commissioner. Richard “Opey” Watkins and Henry “Hub” Hubnik are on the republican ballot. Click here for Milam County voting information.

In Robertson County, two candidates are hoping to be the next Precinct 3 Constable. Chris Sanders and Danny Williamson made the runoff election on the republican party ballot. Click here for Robertson County voting information.

In Waller County, R. Glenn Smith and Troy Guidry made the runoff election on the republican ballot. Click here for Waller County voting information.

