Hallmark Financial: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) _ Hallmark Financial Services Inc. (HALL) on Monday reported a loss of $34 million in its fourth quarter.

The Fort Worth, Texas-based company said it had a loss of $1.87 per share. Losses, adjusted for investment gains, were $2.01 per share.

The property and casualty insurance company posted revenue of $129.1 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $124.1 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $625,000, or 3 cents per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $458.7 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Monday, the company's shares hit $3.36. A year ago, they were trading at $14.03.

