Downright stuffy and breezy Monday

Overnight breeze and ample gulf moisture have left us with a sultry start to the work week. Temperatures in the 80s around sunrise will give way to peeks of sun and temperatures in the low to mid 90s by this afternoon. With heat index in the 90s for some already to start the day, prep for triple digit heat index through the entire afternoon. A quick, passing shower may be able to get going with the strong south breeze, but most of us will stay dry today.

If we didn’t have the clouds in place, you’d be able to see a much clearer sky on the horizon as the Saharan dust we’d been talking about the past week or so has lifted to the north. Air quality will continue to improve through Monday before a familiar haze returns to our sky Tuesday. A second plume of dust is expected to arrive Tuesday afternoon with the greatest concentration impacting the area Wednesday through Friday before some slight improvements are noted by Independence Day. Given the dust, it’s a small rain chance the next couple of days, and many look to end the month of June and start July on the dry side.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for rain and storms. High: 92. Heat Index: 100-103. Wind: S 10-20 mph, gusting 30 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy and muggy. Low: 78. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for rain. High: 94. Heat Index: 101-104. Wind: SSW 5-15 mph, gusting 30 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy. Low: 78. Wind: S 5-15 mph.

