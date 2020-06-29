Advertisement

Here’s where you can get free COVID-19 testing this week

Free walk-up testing is available this week in several community, but not in Brazos County.
Source: Texas Health and Human Services
By Rusty Surette
Published: Jun. 28, 2020 at 8:08 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - There are several free COVID-19 testing sites in the Brazos Valley this week. The state of Texas provides this interactive map for you to search for upcoming testing sites. You do not have to reside in the county where the free testing is available.

Brazos County

At this time, there are no free COVID-19 testing sites scheduled for Brazos County. If you want a list of providers that are offering tests please click here. Be aware these tests will likely come with out-of-pocket costs.

Madison County

A walk-up COVID-19 specimen collection site will be available at Lake Madison Lake House on Monday, June 29th from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. No appointment is necessary; however, you must present a valid photo ID or DL with your current address, as well as a phone number and email account. This is a swab test, not an antibody test. You do not have to have symptoms to be tested at this site. Please be prepared to practice social distancing and use personal protective measures when you arrive.

Robertson County

Free walk-up testing is available Wednesday, July 1, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. in both Hearne and Franklin. No preregistration is necessary and you do not have to have symptoms to be tested.

  • Hearne High School: 1201 West Brown
  • Pridgeon Center: 351 Cooks Lane, Franklin

Leon County

Walk-up testing in Leon County will be provided at these locations this week:

  • June 29, 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. at the Precinct 2 Barn in Oakwood at 119 W. Front Street
  • June 30, 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. at Buffalo City Hall
  • July 1, 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. at the Normangee Civic Center.

Milam County

  • Rockdale: June 29, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. at 1700 Brazos Avenue
  • Cameron: July 1, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. at 1505 N. Travis Avenue
  • Milano, June 30, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. at 305 E. Highway 79

More information about Milam County can be found here.

