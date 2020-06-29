Restaurants operating at 50 percent capacity

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -

Restaurants across the state are only allowed to function at 50 percent capacity as of Monday.

Gov. Greg Abbott made the declaration as an attempt to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The uncertainty of COVID-19 has C&J Barbeque owner Justin Manning on edge.

“All the unknowns and no one knows what to do and we’re all just trying to get by and survive,” said Manning “We continue to try and stay positive hoping to move forward, and when these things happen it’s kind of a tough shot to think, ‘now we’re going back’”.

Rolando Gonzalez, owner of Taco Bar says the feelings are the same at his restaurant.

“It’s been a complete wave of emotions and uncertainty, not knowing if we’ll be in business by the end of the year,” said Gonzalez.

Both businesses say to-go orders are what's making the difference.

“We’re doing drive-thru, of course, call in orders and we’re happy to do that as long as we can to make sure the community feels safe,” said Manning.

Manning says that’s not the case for other restaurants that rely on dining room service.

“I really hope that we don’t go back to closing the lobbies. I don’t think all these restaurants can sustain this,” said Manning.

