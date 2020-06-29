Advertisement

Source: Patriots sign QB Cam Newton to replace Brady

The gold 50 yard marker and Patriots logo is seen on the filed before the New England Patriots play against the Pittsburgh Steelers during an NFL football game, Thursday, Sept. 10, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass.
The gold 50 yard marker and Patriots logo is seen on the filed before the New England Patriots play against the Pittsburgh Steelers during an NFL football game, Thursday, Sept. 10, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass.(AP Photo/Gregory Payan)
By JIMMY GOLEN
Published: Jun. 28, 2020 at 8:45 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (AP) — The New England Patriots have reached an agreement with free-agent quarterback Cam Newton, bringing in the 2015 NFL Most Valuable Player to help the team move on from three-time MVP Tom Brady, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press.

The one-year deal is worth up to $7.5 million with incentives, the person said, speaking on the condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to discuss it publicly. A Patriots spokesman said the team had nothing to announce Sunday night.

The signing was first reported by ESPN.

The Patriots had been heading to training camp with 2019 fourth-round draft choice Jarrett Stidham as the heir apparent to Brady, who led the team to six Super Bowl championships since 2001 but signed with Tampa Bay this offseason. Stidham appeared in three games last season, completing two passes for 14 yards with one interception.

The only other experienced quarterback on the defending AFC East champions' roster was 34-year-old Brian Hoyer, who has started 38 games in an 11-year career with seven NFL teams, including the Patriots twice.

The Panthers released Newton on March 24 following nine seasons, a move that saved the team $19.1 million under the NFL salary cap.

The 31-year-old Newton was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2011 draft after leading Auburn to a national championship and winning the Heisman Trophy. He helped the Panthers reach the playoffs four times, including the Super Bowl in 2015.

___

AP Sports Writer Steve Reed in Charlotte, North Carolina, contributed to this report.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Sports tournaments bring visitors to B/CS as COVID-19 slows economy again

Updated: 20 hours ago
Bryan/College Station is getting a little bit of an economic boost this weekend.

News

State Rep. John Raney addresses mental health funding and COVID-19 response

Updated: 20 hours ago
As COVID-19 cases rise across the state of Texas and continued action is taken by Governor Greg Abbott and local leaders across the Brazos Valley, State Rep. John Raney, (R) - District 14, says it’s important for us to be a good neighbor and that includes doing things like practicing social distancing and wearing face masks.

News

City of Bryan, Brazos County issue mandatory mask order - 6 p.m.

Updated: 20 hours ago
Mayor Andrew Nelson has signed an emergency order making masks mandatory is all businesses.

News

Organizers taking extra health precautions with two sporting events this weekend

Updated: 20 hours ago
This weekend, the 2020 Budweiser Spring Softball Festival and Primetime 7 on 7 Tournament of champions will be in town.

News

Bryan woman concerned about lack of contact tracing after testing positive for virus

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Clay Falls
The Brazos County Health District recently announced 50 people would be hired to help investigate and conduct contact tracing for COVID-19

Latest News

National

Did the U.S. open too soon?

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
Leaders try to balance local economies and recent surges of COVID-19.

News

Update: Bryan woman killed in Highway 6 crash; 9 others injured

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Jessica Gruenling and Rusty Surette
Nearly a dozen people were involved in the three-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon in Robertson County.

Coronavirus

Worldwide coronavirus death toll exceeds 500,000 amid fears worst to come

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By NICOLE WINFIELD and KEN MORITSUGU
Experts say there is ample evidence the scourge is making a comeback in the United States, including increasing deaths and hospitalizations in parts of the country and higher percentages of virus tests coming back positive.

News

Here’s where you can get free COVID-19 testing this week

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Rusty Surette
Free walk-up testing is available this week in several community, but not in Brazos County.

National

Miss. Senate, House both approve bill to change state flag

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Justin Dixon
The House passed House Bill 1796 with a vote of 91-23 on Sunday. The bill will now head to the Senate.