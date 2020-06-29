Advertisement

Source: Patriots sign QB Cam Newton to replace Tom Brady

Cam Newton signs one-year deal with New England
Cam Newton signs one-year deal with New England(Bleacher Report)
Published: Jun. 28, 2020 at 10:45 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (AP) — The New England Patriots have reached an agreement with free-agent quarterback Cam Newton, bringing in the 2015 NFL Most Valuable Player to help the team move on from three-time MVP Tom Brady, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press.

The one-year deal is worth up to $7.5 million with incentives, the person said, speaking on the condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to discuss it publicly. A Patriots spokesman said the team had nothing to announce Sunday night. The signing was first reported by ESPN.

“I’m as excited as I don’t what right now!!” Newton posted on Instagram “All praise to God!! Dropping content tomorrow!! I hope you’re ready!! Let’sgoPats.”

The Patriots had been heading to training camp with 2019 fourth-round draft choice Jarrett Stidham as the heir apparent to Brady, who led the team to six Super Bowl championships since 2001 but signed with Tampa Bay this offseason. Stidham appeared in three games last season, completing two passes for 14 yards with one interception.

The only other experienced quarterback on the defending AFC East champions’ roster was 34-year-old Brian Hoyer, who has started 38 games in an 11-year career with seven NFL teams, including the Patriots twice.

A three-time Pro Bowl selection who was the league’s top player in 2015, Newton remains the NFL’s all-time leader in touchdowns rushing by a quarterback. He had one year remaining on a five-year, $103.8 million contract, but the Panthers saved $19.1 million under the salary cap by releasing him on March 24.

The 31-year-old Newton was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2011 draft after leading Auburn to a national championship and winning the Heisman Trophy. He helped the Panthers reach the playoffs four times, including the Super Bowl in 2015.

The Panthers finished 15-1 that season and Newton won league MVP honors after throwing for 3,837 and 35 touchdowns and rushing for 636 yards and 10 TDs. But he was criticized after Carolina’s 24-10 loss to the Denver Broncos in the Super Bowl for not jumping on a loose ball late in the game and cutting his postgame news conference short.

After missing the postseason in 2016, the Panthers returned after going 11-5 the next year, losing to the New Orleans Saints in the wild-card round. More problematic, a shoulder injury severely hampered his throwing in 2018; after starting 6-2, the Panthers lost their next seven games.

Newton had surgery to repair a torn rotator cuff before the 2019 season. But he injured his foot in a brief appearance in the third preseason game against New England; he played only two games last season before being placed on injured reserve with a Lis Franc fracture.

Newton has been rehabbing ever since, posting several workout videos on Instagram. But because of the coronavirus, he hasn’t had a chance to meet with other teams to show he’s healthy.

In nine seasons, he has completed 2,371 passes for 29,041 yards and 182 touchdowns with 108 interceptions. He has also run for 4,806 yards and 58 scores.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Pats fined $1.1M, lose pick for filming game last season

Updated: 25 minutes ago
The New England Patriots have been fined $1.1 million by the NFL for inappropriately filming the Cincinnati Bengals’ sideline during a game last season.

Sports

Johnson wins Travelers to extend career-long season streak

Updated: 3 hours ago
Dustin Johnson won the Travelers Championship on Sunday to end a long drought and extend his career-long season victory streak to 13.

Sports

Late scratch: Harvick knocks off Pocono from winless list

Updated: Jun. 27, 2020 at 8:16 PM CDT
Harvick snapped an 0-for-38 drought at Pocono, taking the checkered flag Saturday at one of two tracks where victory had eluded him.

Sports

NWSL players kneel during the national anthem

Updated: Jun. 27, 2020 at 4:41 PM CDT
Players for the Portland Thorns and the North Carolina Courage knelt during the national anthem Saturday when the National Women’s Soccer League opened the Challenge Cup tournament in Utah.

Latest News

Sports

Bombers anxious to play in front of fans starting Tuesday

Updated: Jun. 26, 2020 at 9:18 PM CDT
|
By Darryl V Bruffett
Next week the Brazos Valley Bombers are scheduled to began its Texas Collegiate League season and Bombers co-owner and founder Uri Geva said Friday afternoon that the new executive order issued by Governor Abbott will have no affect on the Bombers crowd.

Sports

Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson to isolate from wife during season because of COVID-19 concerns

Updated: Jun. 26, 2020 at 9:16 PM CDT
Once college football preseason camp starts, Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson plans on isolating himself from his wife, Catherine, due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Clawson’s wife, Catherine, is a cancer survivor and at higher risk for complications if she contracts the coronavirus due to a reduced white blood cell count. Catherine is cancer-free and currently in good health, but the two decided isolation until the end of the season was the best move. Wake Forest starts preseason camp on July 12.

Sports

‘Lefty’ leads at halfway point of Travelers Championship after 63 Friday

Updated: Jun. 26, 2020 at 8:33 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Fifty-year-old Phil Mickelson was able to find fairways and make birdies and has the lead at the Travelers Championship. He fired a 63 to move to 13-under.

Sports

Innovative Approach Nets Big Energy Savings at Kyle Field

Updated: Jun. 26, 2020 at 8:32 PM CDT
Following an intensive effort to make Kyle Field state-of-the-art in terms of energy performance, Texas A&M saved $547,041 from April 2019 to March 2020.

Sports

Wallace hoping to draw fans and sponsors to the #43 team

Updated: Jun. 26, 2020 at 8:31 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Bubba Wallace has found his voice as an activist. He hopes to bring more Black fans into NASCAR as he emerges as a leader in the sport. He would like some of his newfound fame to lead to an influx of sponsorship to fund the No. 43 Chevrolet for Richard Petty Motorsports.

Sports

NBA, players agree to start alternative season

Updated: Jun. 26, 2020 at 7:58 PM CDT
The NBA and the National Basketball Players Association have finalized terms of the deal that will allow the league to restart the season at the Disney World campus near Orlando, Florida next month.