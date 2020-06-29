Advertisement

Treat of the Day: David Provazek socially distant graduation

By Alex Bukoski
Published: Jun. 29, 2020 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -David Provazek attended Bryan Collegiate High School and like so many other seniors, has had so many disappointments this year.

He was unable to attend his graduation on last week because he was exposed to someone who eventually tested positive to COVID-19.

His initial exposure was 13 days prior to the graduation day, but the requirement to attend was 14 days past exposure.

Despite desperately wanting to attend graduation and have the experience with his classmates and friends, David made the responsible choice to stay home.

He will attend the A&M’s College of Engineering, where he’ll pursue a degree in Civil or Mechanical Engineering.

He’s also going into the TAMU Corps of Cadets.

Be like David and protect our community by staying home if you come into contact with someone who may be or is COVID-19 positive.

David, we thank you for your selfless act of staying home to protect others.

