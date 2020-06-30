All H-E-B stores will require customers to wear face masks

SAN ANTONIO (KWTX) - Effective Wednesday, H-E-B will require customers to wear face masks in all of its stores, regardless of whether face mask orders are in effect in the communities the stores serve.

“Over 80% of our stores currently operate under a mandatory mask order. Mask are a proven way to slow the spread of COVID-19. Effective Wednesday, July 1, H-E-B will be requiring masks in all stores companywide,” H-E-B spokeswoman Chelsea Thompson said in a statement.

“The CDC, State of Texas, and local health officials strongly urge the use of masks or facial coverings in public spaces as a proven way to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Many COVID-19 cases are asymptomatic and as Texans Helping Texans, we wear masks to keep each other and our families safe. Social distancing, wearing masks, proper hand washing, and sanitization are all things we do to help keep Texans healthy,” she said.

The San Antonio-based grocery chain has already implemented the requirement in communities such as Waco where orders are in place directing businesses to require customers and employees to wear face coverings.

Children and customers with health-related issues are exempted.

