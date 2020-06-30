A&M Swimming & Diving named CSCAA Scholar All-America Teams

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado -- The Texas A&M men’s and women’s swimming and diving programs were both recognized by the College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) as they were each named Scholar All-America Team by the organization Tuesday.

Despite the season and school year being interrupted midway through, both the men’s and women’s teams remained on track and boasted historic numbers in the classroom.

The women’s team posted a program-best 3.645 team GPA during the spring semester. Fifteen Aggies finished with a 4.0 during the spring and 29 members of the squad earned a spot on the AD Honor Roll, recognizing student-athletes with a 3.0 GPA or higher. The men’s team also had a program-best semester in the classroom, boasting a 3.436 team GPA in the spring.

Five Aggies finished with a 4.0, while 21 were named to the AD Honor Roll. The CSCAA was founded in 1922 and is the first organization of college coaches in America – a professional organization of college swimming and diving coaches dedicated to serving and providing leadership for the advancement of the sport of swimming and diving at the collegiate level.