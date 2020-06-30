Advertisement

A&M Swimming & Diving named CSCAA Scholar All-America Teams

(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Communications
Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado -- The Texas A&M men’s and women’s swimming and diving programs were both recognized by the College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) as they were each named Scholar All-America Team by the organization Tuesday.

Despite the season and school year being interrupted midway through, both the men’s and women’s teams remained on track and boasted historic numbers in the classroom.

The women’s team posted a program-best 3.645 team GPA during the spring semester. Fifteen Aggies finished with a 4.0 during the spring and 29 members of the squad earned a spot on the AD Honor Roll, recognizing student-athletes with a 3.0 GPA or higher. The men’s team also had a program-best semester in the classroom, boasting a 3.436 team GPA in the spring.

Five Aggies finished with a 4.0, while 21 were named to the AD Honor Roll. The CSCAA was founded in 1922 and is the first organization of college coaches in America – a professional organization of college swimming and diving coaches dedicated to serving and providing leadership for the advancement of the sport of swimming and diving at the collegiate level.

Latest News

Sports

Positive tests force Nuggets to close practice facilities

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Denver Nuggets say they’ve closed their facilities after two members of the team’s traveling party tested positive for the coronavirus over the weekend. A third tested positive this week.

Sports

Bombers Announce One More Addition to 2020 Roster

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Brazos Valley Bombers
The Brazos Valley Bombers are excited to announce one final addition to the 2020 roster prior to the season opener tonight. John Cheatwood, a pitcher from Marshall, will be joining the Bombers’ complete 34-man roster.

Sports

Bombers finalize roster for 2020 season

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Brazos Valley Bombers
The Brazos Valley Bombers are excited to announce the final additions to the squad as they try to defend the Texas Collegiate League title.

Sports

Wolverines projecting $26.1 million deficit

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The University of Michigan expects its athletic department revenues to drop by more than $50 million for the fiscal year that starts July 1 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Latest News

Sports

Wall won’t suit up for Wizards when season resumes

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
John Wall will not join the Washington Wizards for the resumption of the NBA season this summer, ending the chances of the five-time All-Star guard playing his first game since 2018.

Sports

Austin Peay shuts down summer workouts due to corona virus

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Austin Peay has suspended voluntary workouts and closed its facilities after a cluster of positive tests for the coronavirus among its athletes.

Sports

NHL says COVID-19 cases increasing

Updated: 22 hours ago
The National Hockey League says a total of 26 players have reported testing positive for the new coronavirus since voluntary workouts began June 8.

Sports

Watt made NWSL debut Saturday

Updated: 22 hours ago
Texas A&M Soccer standout Ally Watt made her debut in the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) over the weekend, making a reserve appearance with the North Carolina Courage.

Sports

Pats fined $1.1M, lose pick for filming game last season

Updated: Jun. 28, 2020 at 10:49 PM CDT
The New England Patriots have been fined $1.1 million by the NFL for inappropriately filming the Cincinnati Bengals’ sideline during a game last season.

Sports

Source: Patriots sign QB Cam Newton to replace Tom Brady

Updated: Jun. 28, 2020 at 10:45 PM CDT
The New England Patriots have reached an agreement with free-agent quarterback Cam Newton, bringing in the 2015 NFL Most Valuable Player to help the team move on from three-time MVP Tom Brady, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press.