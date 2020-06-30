Austin Peay shuts down summer workouts due to corona virus

Austin Peay has suspended voluntary workouts and closed its facilities after a cluster of positive tests for the coronavirus among its athletes.

The Governors currently have 11 athletes who have tested positive. The FCS-level school in Clarksville, Tennessee, did not identify the sports involved.

Austin Peay closed its facilities Saturday. Athletic director Gerald Harrison said in a statement Monday that the positive tests are regrettable but procedures put in place worked as expected. That includes isolating those who tested positive along with people at risk through contract tracing in self-quarantine.

Austin Peay also is cleaning and disinfecting its facilities.

Austin Peay won the Ohio Valley Conference football championship last season and lost in the FCS quarterfinals.