Bar owners, employees protest Gov. Abbott’s order to shut down business

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -

On Tuesday, dozens of bar owners and employees joined together in a march to the state’s capital to protest the governor’s decision to abruptly close bars due to a rapid increase in COVID-19 cases.

Cedar Lane is just one of the bars that remained closed Tuesday under the governor’s orders. The owner tells KBTX he attended Tuesday’s protest in Austin to share his frustrations.

The owner of Social Lounge and 12 tells KBTX he respects the public health issues but wished health officials would give more guidance rather than criticism to bar and club owners.

KBTX is told another protest will happen at the capital on Saturday.

On Monday, more than 30 bar owners across the state filed a lawsuit against Gov. Greg Abbott’s order to shut down their businesses.

