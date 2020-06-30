Advertisement

Bombers Announce One More Addition to 2020 Roster

(KBTX)
By Brazos Valley Bombers
Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 1:56 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Bryan / College Station, TX (June 30, 2020) — The Brazos Valley Bombers are excited to announce one final addition to the 2020 roster prior to the season opener tonight. John Cheatwood, a pitcher from Marshall, will be joining the Bombers’ complete 34-man roster. 

Cheatwood played his first season for The Herd in 2020 after spending a year with Lincoln Trail College. While at Lincoln Trail, he maintained a 2.24 ERA while striking out 59 in 66.1 innings pitched. He pitched for Sinclair Community College in his freshman year and finished with a 7-1 record. 

The final roster is as follows: 

Pitchers Name Year Throws School Role

Bryce Miller So. Right Texas A&M Starter

Travis Hester So. Right Baylor Starter

Jaycob Deese So. Right Houston Starter

Logan Teske Jr. Right SE OK State Starter

Tristian Stivors Jr. Right Texas State Starter

Trevis Sundgren Jr. Right Texas State Starter

Henry Bird So. Right A&M-Corpus Closer

Pepper Jones Jr. Right UTSA Closer

Zach Griggs Jr. Right UTSA Relief

Zach Poe So. Right Paris JC Submarine

Jack Brinley Fr. Right Temple JC Long Relief

John Cheatwood Jr. Right Marshall Relief

Cody Collins Jr. Right Houston Baptist Relief

Nick Galese R-Jr. Right Dominican College Relief

Logan Bell Fr. Right Akron Relief

Reece Easterling Jr. Right UTSA Long Relief

Nick Urbantke Jr. Left A&M Corpus Relief

Dontae Woodard So. Left Texas State Long Relief

Batters

Name Year B/T School Position

Taylor Smith So. R/R Grayson Catcher

Preston Hoffart So. R/R Blinn Catcher

Wesley Faison Jr. R/R Texas State 1st Base

Sean Arnold R-Jr. R/R UTSA 1st Base

Logan Sartori Jr. R/R Texas A&M 2nd Base

Adam Bland Fr. R/R Hendrix 2nd Base

Caden Homniok Fr. R/R Blinn 3rd Base

Austin Bost Jr. L/R Texas A&M 3rd Base

Kelby Weyler R-So. R/R Lamar Shortstop

Jeffrey David Fr. R/R Dallas Baptist Shortstop

Manny Garcia Sr. R/R Louisiana Tech Left Field

Bryant Shellenbarger Jr. L/R Akron Left Field

Shane Sirdashney So. R/R UTSA Center Field

Cole Grubbs R-Sr. R/R UTRGV Center Field

Sam Thompson Fr. R/R TCU Right Field

Grayson Tatrow So. L/L Abilene Christian Right Field

The Bombers open the 2020 season at Travis Field against the Round Rock Hairy Men today, June 30, at 7:05 PM. 

For tickets and information please call (979) 779-PLAY, or go to www.bvbombers.com. To follow all upcoming news and developments for the Brazos Valley Bombers, follow or like us on facebook.com/bvbombers, and follow us on Twitter: @BV_Bombers and Instagram: bvbombers.

