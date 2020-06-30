Brazos County health officials confirm 2 new COVID-19 related deaths, 62 new cases

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Health District has reported 62 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County. Currently, there are 1,125 active cases.

Two new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. There have been 31 total deaths in Brazos County related to COVID-19.

Officials say the two victims were a man in his 80′s and a woman also in her 80′s. Both were being treated for COVID-19 in the hospital. No other information about their deaths has been released at this time.

37 Brazos County residents are currently hospitalized. That’s the highest number of hospitalizations since the pandemic began.

Four people were discharged from the hospital in the last 24 hours.

849 patients are classified as recovered, which means they have been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after onset of symptoms.

The total number of confirmed positive cases in the county since testing began is 2,005. There have been 19,768 tests performed.

The Brazos County Health District’s next press conference is scheduled for Monday, July 6 at 4:30 p.m. KBTX plans to carry that conference live on television, its website, and Facebook page.

Here is a breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases by zip code in Brazos County:

77801: 196

77802: 160

77803: 563

77805: 6

77806: 3

77807: 135

77808: 82

77840: 346

77841: 2

77845: 448

77868: 6

Unknown: 56

Zip codes 77843, 77862, 77866, and 77881 are P.O. Boxes and technically should not contain cases since they do not contain patient addresses. They belong to Texas A&M University, Kurten, Wellborn, and Millican respectively.

BRAZOS VALLEY COVID-19 CASES BY COUNTY

County Active Cases Total Cases Austin 33 64 Brazos 1,125 2,005 Burleson 55 76 Grimes 102 354 Houston 23 74 Lee 36 54 Leon 6 27 Madison 14 26 Milam 23 88 Montgomery 797 2,028 Robertson 36 46 San Jacinto 12 31 Trinity 12 32 Walker 279 2,084 Waller 57 149 Washington 81 270

Brazos County is now reporting hospital occupancy percentages in its daily report. This includes all hospitals in Brazos County and includes all patients-not just COVID-19 patients. As of yesterday, the total Brazos Brazos County bed occupancy is 64%. The total ICU bed occupancy is 63%.

Most of the Brazos Valley falls under state trauma service area N (Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson and Washington counties). Trauma Service Area N currently reports 492 staffed hospital beds with 188 beds available. According to the state’s latest data, the region has 20 available ICU beds and 42 available ventilators. The state’s last update listed 50 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in the hospital.

Austin County has reported 33 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 64 total cases.

Burleson County currently has 55 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 76 total cases, and 19 cases have recovered.

Grimes County currently has 73 active cases. There have been 56 total cases in the county and 47 total cases in Navasota. Grimes County has reported 30 recoveries. The TDCJ has reported 29 active cases and 238 total cases. There have been 207 recoveries and two deaths.

According to its website, Houston County has confirmed 178 total cases of COVID-19. 74 cases are from the Houston County residents. There has been one COVID-19 related death. 104 cases have come from inmates at Eastham Prison. Currently, 104 of the inmates have recovered.

Lee County has reported 36 active cases. The county has a total of 54 cases, with 14 recoveries and 6 deaths.

Leon County currently has 6 active cases. The county has 27 total cases, with 6 recoveries.

Madison County has reported 14 active cases. The county has a total of 26 cases with 12 recoveries.

Milam County currently has 23 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 88 total cases and 65 recovered cases. There are currently three patients hospitalized, and one COVID-19 related death.

Montgomery County has 797 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 2,028 total cases and 1,195 recovered cases. There are currently 22 hospitalizations and there have been 36 COVID-19 related deaths.

Robertson County has 36 active COVID-19 cases, with 46 total cases. Currently, 10 patients have recovered and there are no reported deaths. Below are the zip codes associated with active cases:

77859 - 17

77856 - 13

77837 - 3

76629 - 2

77867 - 1

San Jacinto County currently has 12 active cases of COVID-19. The county has a total of 31 cases with 19 recoveries.

Trinity County currently has 12 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 32 total cases with 20 recoveries.

Walker County has 2,084 total cases of COVID-19. Out of the total, 279 cases are active in the community and 170 cases are recovered community cases, and there have been three COVID-19 related deaths. 1,632 cases are from the TDCJ. For more information on Walker County COVID-19 case numbers, click here.

Waller County has 57 active cases of COVID-19. There are 149 total cases and 92 recovered cases.

Washington County currently has 81 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 270 total cases with 158 recoveries and 31 deaths.

For the latest updates from TDCJ, click here.

ACROSS TEXAS

Statewide, Texas has an estimated 69,273 active cases and 81,335 recoveries. There have been 153,011 total cases reported and 2,061,939 total tests (both viral and antibody).

To date, 2,403 Texans have died from COVID-19.

244 of 254 counties in the state of Texas are currently reporting cases. Harris County leads the state in total cases with 29,276 cases reported.

The state’s last update was provided on June 29 at 3:40 p.m.