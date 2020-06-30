Advertisement

Chinese scientists discover new swine flu with pandemic potential

Could it be 2009 all over again?
Chinese researchers have discovered a new type of swine flu with pandemic potential, but experts say it is not an immediate threat.
Chinese researchers have discovered a new type of swine flu with pandemic potential, but experts say it is not an immediate threat.(Source: CNN)
Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 12:59 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN/Gray News) – Health experts are keeping a close eye on a new swine flu virus found that’s a lot like the one that circulated more than a decade ago.

The disease, which researchers are calling the G4 virus, is genetically descended from the H1N1 swine flu that caused a pandemic in 2009.

G4 now shows “all the essential hallmarks of a candidate pandemic virus,” according to the study, published in the scientific journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

It appears the virus has been circulating in China’s pig population since 2016 with few instances of pig-to-human transmission.

The potential of human-to-human contagion has not been confirmed.

Angela Rasmussen, a virologist at Columbia University’s public health school, said there’s no immediate threat.

"Our understanding of what is a potential pandemic influenza strain is limited," she posted on Twitter. "Sure, this virus meets a lot of the basic criteria but it's not for sure going to cause a hypothetical 2020 flu pandemic, or even be a dominant strain in humans."

The World Health Organization said it’s closely monitoring new data as it emerges.

In 2009, the H1N1 swine flu pandemic killed an estimated 151,700 to 575,400 people globally. In the aftermath, authorities and scientists stepped up surveillance of pig populations to watch for viruses with “pandemic potential.”

Copyright 2020 CNN and Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Judges question warrants in Kraft massage parlor sex case

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By TERRY SPENCER
Florida appellate judges on Tuesday questioned the legality of search warrants that let police secretly video record New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and others paying for massage parlor sex, pressing a prosecutor on his contention that the warrants were legally valid.

National

Sheriff: Oklahoma woman shot trying to steal Nazi flag

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
Authorities say an Oklahoma woman was shot trying to steal a Nazi flag from a man's home.

National Politics

Supreme Court lifts ban on state aid to religious schooling

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By MARK SHERMAN
By a 5-4 vote with the conservatives in the majority, the justices upheld a Montana scholarship program that allows state tax credits for private schooling in which almost all the recipients attend religious schools.

Politics

Paycheck Protection Program coming to an end

Updated: 49 minutes ago
The program is credited by government officials for saving millions of jobs, with more than 4.8 million small business owners tapping into the funds, for more than $519 billion in loans.

Latest News

National Politics

Paycheck Protection Program ends

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
The stimulus program was an attempt to keep businesses afloat during the pandemic.

National

China approves contentious Hong Kong national security law

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Zen Soo and Ken Moritsugu
The legislation is aimed at curbing subversive, secessionist and terrorist activities, as well as foreign intervention in the city's affairs. It has sparked fears that it would be used to curb opposition voices.

National

Ex-husband of ‘Real Housewives’ star is charged in assault

Updated: 1 hour ago
Thomas Manzo, 55, and John Perna, 43, were each charged with conspiracy and committing a violent crime in aid of racketeering activity. Manzo is the ex-husband of Dina Manzo.

Coronavirus

EU reopens its borders to 14 nations but not to US tourists

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Lorne Cook
The European Union will reopen its borders to travelers from 14 countries, and possibly China soon, the bloc announced Tuesday, but most Americans have been refused entry for at least another two weeks due to soaring coronavirus infections in the U.S.

Coronavirus

Fauci: If no turnaround, ’would not be surprised if we go up to 100,000′ daily virus cases

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By LORNE COOK and TAMARA LUSH Associated Press
States such as Texas, Florida and California are backtracking, closing beaches and bars or rolling back restaurant restrictions in some cases.

National Politics

McGrath wins Kentucky Dem primary; McConnell showdown awaits

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By BRUCE SCHREINER
Former Marine pilot Amy McGrath overcame a bumpier-than-expected Kentucky primary to win the Democratic U.S. Senate nomination Tuesday, fending off progressive Charles Booker to set up a bruising, big-spending showdown with Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.