City of Bryan planning to create non-profit tourism office

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan city council will consider the creation of a non-profit tourism office during Thursday’s special meeting.

This comes after the City of College Station pulled out of a tri-agreement with Experience Bryan-College Station and the City of Bryan.

The organization would be a completely separate entity and not a part of the City of Bryan.

Bryan Deputy City Manager Joey Dunn says this is an opportunity for the city to bring visitors to town.

“The plan is to have an organization that will get the word out, tell our story that is Bryan. Kind of the destinations in Bryan, but also within the entire local market that is around Texas A&M and College Station,” said Dunn.

The organization will be considered a 501(c)(6), non-profit, and will use the Hotel Occupancy Tax funds to operate. Dunn says they also plan to work with the Downtown Bryan Association to help continue bringing events downtown.

The council will also be considering a $38.2 million dollar contract to build a 110,000 square foot, indoor sports facility as a part of the Travis Bryan Midtown Park. The center would be used for events and conventions and would be able to fit at least eight high school-sized basketball courts and 16 volleyball courts.

According to the Bryan city council agenda, the money for that project would come from the Midtown Park Bonds.

“Bryan has been about investing in destinations for a long time. When you look at what we have invested in our Downtown Bryan area 30-40 million-plus over the last 20 years. When you look at what we are investing in similar much more investment in the Travis Bryan Midtown Park area,” said Dunn.

Dunn says after the shutdowns from the COVID-19 pandemic, it is extremely important for the city to work hard to bring tourism back to Bryan, to help boost local sales tax.

If the organization is approved, the Secretary of State would have to sign off on the plan. City planners hope to open the organization by August 1.

Bryan city council is scheduled to meet July 2 via teleconference.

