Data: 66% of all COVID-19 patients in Brazos County are under the age of 40

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The COVID-19 virus has proven so far to be less lethal for younger adults and teenagers, but health officials say a spike in cases for the age group continues to put a strain on healthcare resources across the Brazos Valley.

For two days in a row, the number of active cases in Brazos County has been above 1,000, and on the eve of another summer holiday, health officials are pleading for everyone to keep their distance from others and practice social distancing.

Dr. Seth Sullivan, Brazos County’s Alternate Health Authority, said on Monday he’s very concerned about the 18 to 25-year-old age group. Even with bars closed and reduced capacity at restaurants, it’s still likely COVID-19 will continue spreading among younger crowds since they’re the most social portion of our population.

“We have to remember that 18 to 25-year-olds have more social interactions on average than other age groups. They may live in apartment complexes or go to work where they have more interactions and then they go out to a different social situation after that,” said Dr. Sullivan.

Dr. Sullivan says out of the nearly 700 new cases reported in the past week in Brazos County, 36% were 18 to 24. And as of Monday, 66% of all cases were linked to those under the age of 40. With these kinds of numbers, even house parties are a concern.

“House parties are still a great way to spread this virus because if we’re all going to be crowded into a living room for hours upon hours socializing then it increases the chance if someone is there not knowing that they have the virus, they’re going to spread it to a significant number in that party,” said Dr. Sullivan.

Free mobile testing is coming back to Brazos County next week. Just like last time, it’ll be at the Brazos County Expo Center next Tuesday and Wednesday. More details of that should be released in the coming days.

HOSPITAL OCCUPANCY REPORT: Dr. Sullivan said Monday hospital occupancy in Brazos County is an estimated 64% which is still above average, but that number has remained on par with the average for the past couple of weeks. ICU bed occupancy is around 63%. In the Brazos Valley region, 188 hospital beds remain available including 20 ICU beds and 42 ventilators. 50 patients with COVID-19 are in area hospitals.

