Four arrested after stolen vehicle found at Boonville Road convenience store

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Four people were taken into custody after police followed a stolen vehicle to a local convenience store.

According to authorities, they were tracking a car stolen from Bellville when it stopped at the gas station in the 4300 block of Boonville Road around 7:30 p.m. Monday evening.

When police started to approach the car, the driver and another passenger reportedly ran away on foot. Officers tracked them down to a neighborhood near Tiffany Park. Two other people stayed inside the car.

In all, two men and two juveniles were arrested for various crimes, including unauthorized use of a vehicle, unlawful carrying of a weapon, and various drug possession charges.

