Free COVID-19 mobile testing site coming to Brazos County

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos County will receive a free mobile COVID-19 testing site, provided by the Texas Military Department, Texas Division of Emergency Management, the Texas Emergency Medical Task Force, and the Texas Department of State Health Services.

The free testing will be available Tuesday, July 7 - Wednesday, July 8 at the Brazos County Expo Complex from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Testing is available for anyone over the age of 5, and you do not need to be a Brazos County resident to get tested. You do not have to make an appointment, but they are highly encouraged. To make an appointment, click here or call 512-883-2400. Registration opens 24 hours prior to the testing date. You can get tested between 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

For more information about COVID-19 testing sites in Texas, visit //texas.gov/covid19.

