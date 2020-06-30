Here is the latest Texas news from The Associated Press at 5:40 p.m. CDT

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas' largest medical organization is urging the Texas GOP to reconsider plans hold its July convention in Houston as coronavirus caseloads continue surging. Texas GOP leaders have been firm that the three-day convention, which typically draws thousands of attendees, will go forward. They also say face coverings won't be mandated even as Republican Gov. Greg Abbott urges the public to wear them. Dr. Diana Fite is president of the Texas Medical Association. She says now is “just not the time to bring thousands of the party faithful from around the state” to an indoor meeting.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas' top education official says the state will resume its high-stakes standardized testing in the upcoming school year. Texas plans to reopen schools in August despite record numbers of daily confirmed coronavirus cases and hospitalizations. Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath said Tuesday that includes the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness test. Testing was suspended when school were closed to combat the pandemic. The Texas State Teachers Association says the tests should be put off at least another year as schools try to figure out how to return to the classroom.

UNDATED (AP) — Two men have been arrested and charged with rioting and committing other crimes at the Texas Capitol during demonstrations. The Texas Department of Public Safety says officers arrested 18-year-old Gerald Govan Brown Saturday. Police found 22-year-old Darius Deshawn Berkley already being held in an Austin jail on unrelated charges. Police say Brown is charged with crimes including criminal mischief-destruction of public monument and attempt to take a weapon from a peace officer. Berkley is jailed on charges of rioting and obstruction or retaliation. His lawyer did not respond to a request for comment. Brown was not listed in jail records.

QUINLAN, Texas (AP) — Authorities say a toddler was killed when attacked by a dog in northern Texas. Hunt County Sheriff's Sgt. Jeff Haines says the 23-month-old child left an enclosed yard near Quinlan on Monday unnoticed by family members and walked a short distance along a gravel road before being attacked by the dog described as a pit bull or pit bull mix. Haines said the child was found in the road and died after being taken to a hospital. Haines said Tuesday the dog is being held at an animal control shelter. No charges have been filed pending completion of an investigation.