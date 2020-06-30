Here is the latest Texas sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — Texas Tech has added another graduate transfer from an SEC power by signing former LSU safety Eric Monroe. He joins the Red Raiders about a week after running back Chadarius Townsend came over from Alabama. Monroe played in LSU’s 42-25 victory over Clemson for the national championship last season and recorded a tackle in the 63-28 win over Oklahoma in the semifinals. Monroe had 21 tackles over three seasons for the Tigers. He was a highly rated recruit out of high school in the Houston area.

UNDATED (AP) — Nick Watney says it's not the greatest feeling to be known as the first PGA Tour player to test positive for the new coronavirus. In his first interview since the June 19 test at the RBC Heritage, Watney says he hasn't had a fever, coughing or shortness of breath. He says he only felt a little fatigue and a lot of boredom. Monday was the 10th day of his self-isolation in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. That's the minimum for players who test positive. Watney says he'll give it an extra day before driving 17 hours home to Austin, Texas. Also Monday, Harris English tested positive at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit.

UNDATED (AP) — There would have been a World Series rematch July 4 in the national's capital if not for the coronavirus pandemic. Major League Baseball this week would have reached the halfway point of its usual 162-game schedule. Among the games wiped out was a three-game holiday weekend series in Washington with the defending World Series champion Nationals hosting the Houston Astros. Teams will resume spring training this week before a shortened 60-game schedule starts in late July. Wimbledon would have also been getting started this week, and the three-week Tour de France cycling race would have been in the early stages.

UNDATED (AP) — Experienced transfers will be especially valuable for some Division I men’s basketball coaches who changed jobs after last season amid the coronavirus pandemic. Coaches have been restricted from in-person recruiting activities due to the pandemic. That only increases the value of adding a player who developed at another program. New James Madison coach Mark Byington says the best recruiting evaluations amid the pandemic have come from "watching guys who played against other Division I players.” His Dukes join Wake Forest with incoming classes featuring five Division I transfers. Schools like Grand Canyon, UAB and Illinois-Chicago have three Division I additions.

UNDATED (AP) — The late Bill Arnsparger and Houston associate head coach Romeo Crennel have won the Paul “Dr. Z” Zimmerman award from the Professional Football Writers of America. Arnsparger was behind Miami’s “No-Name Defense” and “Killer B’s” and helped three different franchises to the Super Bowl. Crennel is in his 38th season as an NFL coach and has been on the staff of five Super Bowl champion teams. They are the 15th and 16th recipients of the Dr. Z Award, started by the PFWA in 2014 to recognize lifetime achievement among assistant coaches.