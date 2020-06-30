Advertisement

Jurors will be provided face shields for trials in Brazos County

Courtroom officials are taking extra precautions to keep staff, defendants and jurors safe.
Published: Jun. 29, 2020 at 11:11 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Jury trials will soon resume in Brazos County and officials are hoping more citizens will respond to their jury summons, even if they ask to opt-out of serving due to health and safety concerns.

It’s been three months since an in-person jury trial has happened in the Brazos County Courthouse, but officials have developed a detailed plan for when those will resume. District Judge Steve Smith provided an update on those plans Monday at the health department’s briefing. Currently, hearings and proceedings are being held via video conferencing.

Mandatory masks, hand sanitizer, and assigned seating are some of the changes you’ll notice at the Brazos County Courthouse. Judge Smith said jurors will also be provided gloves for handling evidence and face shields they can wear during trials.

Judge Smith urged citizens to respond to a jury summons and made clear anyone not wanting to participate because of health reasons should still respond to the summons and speak with the jury coordinator about those concerns. He’s hoping others will step up and help out.

“What we’re asking them to do is no more different than what we’re asking them to do now and what they’ve been doing. Socially distancing, wearing their mask, and being careful and we hope everyone appreciates the need for us to get back to having jury trials,” said Judge Smith.

Click on the video player above to see the rest of the Judge’s remarks from Monday. You can also click here to see our previous story on preparations the county is taking to reopen the courthouse.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Texas A&M study shows link between face masks and flattening COVID-19 curve

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Kendall Hogan
A&M professor finds link between face masks and flattening the curve

News

City of Bryan planning to create non-profit tourism office

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Kendall Hogan
City of Bryan looking to open non-profit tourism office

News

Bombers finalize roster for 2020 season

Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Brazos Valley Bombers are excited to announce the final additions to the squad as they try to defend the Texas Collegiate League title.

News

Breweries, wineries, distilleries asking to operate at 50 percent capacity

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Jessica Gruenling
The Texas Craft Brewers Guild has asked Governor Greg Abbott to let them operate like restaurants.

Latest News

News

City of Bryan to vote on 38 million dollar sports and event center

Updated: 45 minutes ago
A new 38 million dollar sports and event center could be coming to the new Travis Bryan Midtown Park.

News

Data: 66% of all COVID-19 patients in Brazos County are under the age of 40

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Rusty Surette
Of the nearly 700 cases reported in the past week, 36% were 18 to 24 years old.

News

Brazos County is preparing to resume jury trials after COVID-19 brought them to a halt in mid-March.

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

City of Bryan planning to create non-profit tourism office

Updated: 1 hours ago
Bryan city council is looking to consider the creation of a non-profit tourism office in Thursday’s special meeting.

News

Monday Night Weather Update 6/29

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Breweries, wineries, and distilleries asking to operate at 50 percent

Updated: 1 hours ago
The Texas Craft Brewers Guild has asked Governor Greg Abbott to let them operate like restaurants.