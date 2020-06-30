‘Know that you’re not alone’: Wounded Warrior Project offers free treatment for veteran PTSD

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - “Know that you’re not alone.”

That is the advice given to fellow veterans from Samantha Hargrove, a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.

Hargrove knew that she was struggling with post-traumatic stress disorder when a loved one gave her a wake-up call.

“I knew I needed help when my godson came to me and told me that he was afraid of me,” said Hargrove. “I was ostensibly drinking. I was irritable. I was aggravated and agitated. I just wasn’t a nice person.”

A social worker pointed Hargrove in the right direction—down a path that included the Wounded Warrior Project’s program for veterans and their brain health.

“PTSD is not a civilian or military issue: it’s really a human issue,” said Michael Richardson, the independent services and mental health vice president for the Wounded Warrior Project. “It’s the brain’s and body’s natural response to many of those traumatic events that you mentioned. Veterans tend to suffer more and have higher rates of PTSD because they experience a higher frequency of those potentially traumatic events from being in multiple deployments and combat and training.”

Now, Wounded Warrior Project offers several programs and partnerships that can help veterans with PTSD:

WWP Talk is a free mental health support line where veterans can connect with a trained professional who will listen and help.

Project Odyssey is a veterans retreat meant to help combat stress through outdoor, rehabilitative journeys.

The Warrior Care Network is an intensive program to help veterans living with conditions like PTSD.

Hargrove utilized each of these programs. “I am a testament,” she said.

“Samantha showed great courage in reaching out and seeking that help,” said Richardson. “Just like people can’t wish away symptoms of the flu, those with PTSD can’t wish away the symptoms of PTSD. You need to seek treatment. Treatment works.”

