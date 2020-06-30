Navasota drill team sells fireworks for 4th of July

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -TOPDOG Fireworks in Navasota is selling fireworks for the Fourth of July and part of the proceeds are going back to the Navasota High School drill team, the Navasota Diamonettes.

From firecrackers to roman candles to sparklers and much more, you can find it at TOPDOG Fireworks where the Diamonettes will help you shop while they are raising money for their expenses on the drill team.

“It helps impact us,” said Madison Nelms, Navasota High School Diamonettes. “It helps with our contest fees, any fees that we need to buy stuff for our team.”

TOPDOG Fireworks partners with several nonprofits across the state to help operate their stores.

“We are so proud we partner with non-profits at all of our stores, said Sue Davis. “We get great employees. They get a benefit. It’s a win-win.”

TOPDOG Fireworks wants to remind customers to follow firework safety guidelines when firing fireworks:

Know where you can legally shoot fireworks. All local cities ban shooting fireworks within their boundaries. Additionally, fireworks may not be shot within 600 feet of a church, hospital, daycare center or school, within 100 feet of a place where flammable liquids or fireworks are stored and may not be thrown from a motor vehicle.

Always read and follow label directions.

Have an adult present. Never give fireworks to small children—fireworks are not toys!

Buy from reliable sellers.

Stay away from illegal explosives. Never experiment or make your own fireworks.

Use outdoors only.

Always have water handy (a garden hose or a bucket).

Never try to re-light a “dud” firework. (Wait 15-20 minutes and then soak it in a bucket of water.)

Light only one firework at a time.

Never throw or point fireworks at other people.

Never shoot fireworks in metal or glass containers.

The shooter should wear eye protection. Never have any part of your body over the firework.

Dispose of fireworks properly by soaking them in water and then disposing of them in your trash can. Do not put fireworks that are still hot in the trash can.

If necessary to store fireworks, keep them in a cool, dry place.

In addition to firework safety, its also important to practice COVID-19 safety guidelines and practice social distancing and wear a mask according to Davis.

TOPDOG Fireworks is located at 23510 State Highway 6 South in Navasota. They are open Tuesday 9:00 a.m. to 10 p.m., Wednesday-Thursday till 9:00 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Friday-Saturday till 9:00 a.m. to Midnight.

If you are not comfortable shopping in the store, but still want to purchase fireworks you can shop online and pick up your order at the store.

You can shop online with TOPDOG Fireworks, here.

