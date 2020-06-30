No injures in early morning College Station house fire

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Two people and their pet are safe after a fire broke out inside their home Tuesday morning.

According to College Station fire officials, the fire started on a couch in the living room at a home on Oldenburg Court around 2:30 a.m. Firefighters were able to get the flames put out within ten minutes. There were working smoke alarms inside the home, fire officials said.

Crews report no major damage to the home. Investigators are still working to determine a cause.

