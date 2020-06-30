Stuffy start with a quick shower and plenty of heat

Just flat out not that comfortable out there. The sweat comes quick with humidity as high as it is across the Brazos Valley. High pressure sits to the southeast of us -- over the Gulf of Mexico -- while an elongated area of low pressure is situated in West Texas. Put the Brazos Valley in the middle and we have plenty of wind blowing through here, too. Clouds, wind, and that muggy air will hold overnight lows around 80° tonight. Another day with a muddled mess of cloud cover overhead Tuesday and wind 10-20mph, gusting 25mph or slightly higher. Highs head for the mid-90s but heat index (what it will feel like) is slated to run between 100° and 104° in the shade. Thunderstorms are expected both Monday and Tuesday evening west of I-35, but should fizzle before reaching our backyard each evening.

Breezy wind will continue to blow through here until it slowly starts to settle Thursday. High pressure takes over the atmosphere kicking afternoon highs to the hotter side of 90°. Good news: the humidity comes down a touch by the back half of the week. Bad news: with hotter highs those “feels-like” temperatures are running the same throughout the week. Looking ahead to the holiday weekend? A small, afternoon chance for isolated rain is back in the forecast at a 10% to 20% chance Friday and Independence Day Saturday. Nothing to ruin outdoor or fireworks plans -- but it may bring a brief lightning concern to a few of us before the sun falls below the horizon. Plan on a decent haze in our sky as another round of Saharan dust arrives. Air quality will be lowered through the weekend.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. High: 94. Heat Index: 100-104. Wind: S 10-20 mph, gusting 25-30 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy. Low: 78. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy. High: 96. Heat Index: 102-106. Wind: SSW 10-15 mph, gusting 20 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy and muggy. Low: 75. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

