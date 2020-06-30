Texas A&M shares new details on what fall semester will look like

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -

As COVID-19 cases continue to grow in Brazos County and the state, there are lingering concerns on what will happen when college students return to Bryan / College Station. Typically more than 70,000 college students come to the area when Texas A&M and Blinn College return for classes.

Texas A&M University leaders said Tuesday they don’t expect a dip in enrollment right now, in year’s past they’ve anticipated around 60,000 Aggies.

”It’s definitely scary having everyone come back in town,” said Maria Voltin, a Texas A&M Nursing student. She knows how proactive people need to be to not catch COVID-19.

”Everyone just keeps following CDC guidelines and keeps wearing the masks doing everything that local officials say I think we’ll be good,” said Voltin.

The university said class schedules should be out by next Monday, and almost everything will have changed from the spring. Wearing face masks and social distancing are plans that have already been utilized.

“It’ll look different. The face mask policy will be in effect. Classes will not entirely be full. We’ll be social distanced to try to keep everything as safe as we possibly can under the circumstances,” said Dr. Michael T. Stephenson, Texas A&M Vice Provost for Academic Affairs and Strategic Initiatives.

Registration for the school’s current plan will open in late July, and all courses will require students have their own computer. Tuesday we asked what plans are if there’s a surge in COVID-19 cases after students return.

“Right now everything is fluid and so our instructors are all prepared to flip on a dime and go remote if they absolutely have to. We hope that’s not the case. We’re trying to set up ways to mitigate any issues that we see when they pop up on campus,” said Stephenson.

”I’m not too worried about that so much as long as everybody keeps track of themselves. Like if you have temperature don’t come in,” said Alex Bockenstedt, Texas A&M Graduate Student.

”I think everyone’s done a good job of just adapting,” said Voltin.

The Brazos County Health District said they’ll be monitoring cases with a new call center they are opening up. They said local hospitals do have procedures to mitigate surges if cases climb.

