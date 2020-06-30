Associated Press Texas Daybook for Tuesday, Jun. 30.

Tuesday, Jun. 30 10:00 AM GOP Rep. Kevin Brady hosts call to preview the USMCA entering into force on 1 July - Republican Rep. Kevin Brady hosts call to preview the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) entering into force on 1 July, with GOP Reps. Jodey Arrington and Michael Cloud and Democratic Rep. Henry Cuellar

Weblinks: http://www.house.gov/brady, https://twitter.com/repkevinbrady

Contacts: Isabelle Gwozdz, Rep. Kevin Brady press, Isabelle.Gwozdz@mail.house.gov

Call in details available upon RSVP with Isabelle Gwozdz [Isabelle.Gwozdz@mail.house.gov]

Tuesday, Jun. 30 - Thursday, Jul. 02 NCS4 Annual National Sports Safety and Security Conference and Exhibition

Location: JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa, 23808 Resort Pkwy, San Antonio, TX

Weblinks: http://www.sporteventsecurity.com, https://twitter.com/NCS4usm

Contacts: NCS4, ncs4@usm.edu, 1 601 266 6183

CORPORATE DATA

Tuesday, Jun. 30 Service Corporation International: Q2 2020 Dividend payment date

Weblinks: http://investors.sci-corp.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=108068&p=irol-irhome&alias=03

Contacts: Debbie Young, Service Corporation Inter. Investor Relations, InvestorRelations@sci-us.com, 1 713 525 9088

Tuesday, Jun. 30 Vistra Energy Corp: Q1 2020 Dividend payment date

Weblinks: https://investor.vistraenergy.com/investor-relations/events-and-presentations/default.aspx

Contacts: Molly Sorg, Vistra Energy Investor Relations, investor@vistraenergy.com, 1 214 812 0046

Tuesday, Jun. 30 Quanta Services Inc: Q2 2020 Ex-dividend date

Weblinks: http://investors.quantaservices.com/events_calendar

Contacts: Kip Rupp, Quanta Services Investor Relations, investors@quantaservices.com, 1 713 341 7260

Wednesday, Jul. 01 New AT&T CEO begins role - John Stankey becomes AT&T CEO, succeeding Randall Stephenson, who continues as executive chairman through January

Weblinks: http://www.att.com, https://twitter.com/ATT

Contacts: Fletcher Cook, AT&T Corporate Media, fletcher.cook@att.com

CORPORATE DATA

Wednesday, Jul. 01 Comerica Inc: Q2 2020 Dividend payment date

Weblinks: http://investor.comerica.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=114699&p=irol-irhome

Contacts: Darlene Persons, Comerica Investor relations, dppersons@comerica.com, 1 214 462 6831

Wednesday, Jul. 01 Sysco Corp: Q4 2020 Ex-dividend date

Weblinks: http://www.sysco.com/investors.html, https://twitter.com/Sysco_Corp

Contacts: Charley Wilson, Sysco Corp Press, charley.wilson@sysco.com, 1 281 584 2423

Thursday, Jul. 02 - Sunday, Aug. 02 Tribeca Drive-in movie and comedy series launches across U.S. - Tribeca Drive-In, series of drive-in movie screenings and live stand-up comedy shows launches in multiple venues across the U.S., taking place every weekend throughout July. Participating venues include Nickerson Beach in Nassau County, New York; Orchard Beach in the Bronx, New York; The Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California; and AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, plus additional venues in Miami and Seattle and more to be announced. Schedules include musical movies, high school comedies, sports-themed Sundays, Ladies' Nights and Kids' Nights, plus a 4th of July Celebration featuring 'Field of Dreams' and 'The Wizard of Oz', and a special 25th anniversary screening of 'Apollo 13'. Series also features special screenings for healthcare and frontline workers, with concessions from local businesses and a percentage of proceeds donated to Black Lives Matter

Weblinks: http://www.tribecafilmfestival.org, https://twitter.com/tribeca

Contacts: Tribeca Enterprises, TribecaDriveIn@sunshinesachs.com

CORPORATE DATA

Thursday, Jul. 02 Kimberly-Clark Corp: Q2 2020 Dividend payment date

Weblinks: http://www.kimberly-clark.com/investors/, https://twitter.com/KCCorp

Contacts: Paul Alexander, Kimberly investor relations, palexand@kcc.com, 1 972 281 1440

Thursday, Jul. 02 Globe Life Inc: Q2 2020 Ex-dividend date

Weblinks: https://www.globelifeinsurance.com/

Contacts: Mike Majors, Globe Life Investor Relations, tmkir@torchmarkcorp.com, 1 972 569 3627