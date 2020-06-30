Advertisement

Texas Reds Steak and Grape Festival canceled this year

Organizers said safety played a role in this decision.
(KBTX)
By Michael Oder
Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 7:47 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Downtown Bryan Association said it was cancelling the 2020 Texas Reds Steak and Grape Festival.

The event was scheduled for Sept. 25-27. In an email Tuesday, the group said the decision to cancel was made to “protect the safety of our staff, volunteers, vendors, sponsors and attendees and in light of the public health concerns and financial strains brought upon by COVID-19.”

“It was a difficult decision to make. Texas Reds is a special event for Downtown Bryan and our entire BCS community. Locals and tourists alike look forward to attending the festival every year.” said Katelyn Brown, Festival Director. “We look forward to bringing back a bigger and better festival in 2021.”

The event started in 2007 and was taken over by the Downtown Bryan Association in 2014.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

