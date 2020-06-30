Treat of the Day: I Love America modified celebration
Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - This year, the College Station Noon Lions Club will team up with the Salvation Army for socially distant version of the annual I love america 4th of July celebration.
Tomorrow, the two organizations will be collecting monetary donations, diapers, and hygiene projects at a drive-up drop off at the Brazos Center parking lot from 7 A.M. until 1 P.M.
Donations are also being accepted through the Bryan-College Station Salvation Army website through Saturday evening.
