Advertisement

Treat of the Day: I Love America modified celebration

By Alex Bukoski
Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - This year, the College Station Noon Lions Club will team up with the Salvation Army for socially distant version of the annual I love america 4th of July celebration.

Tomorrow, the two organizations will be collecting monetary donations, diapers, and hygiene projects at a drive-up drop off at the Brazos Center parking lot from 7 A.M. until 1 P.M.

Tomorrow, the College Station Noon Lions Club and the Bryan-College Station Salvation Army will be collecting monetary donations, diapers, and hygiene projects at a drive-up drop off at the Brazos Center parking lot from 7 A.M. until 1P.M.
Tomorrow, the College Station Noon Lions Club and the Bryan-College Station Salvation Army will be collecting monetary donations, diapers, and hygiene projects at a drive-up drop off at the Brazos Center parking lot from 7 A.M. until 1P.M.(KBTX)

Donations are also being accepted through the Bryan-College Station Salvation Army website through Saturday evening.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Bar owners, employees protest Gov. Abbott’s order to shut down business

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Mekena Rodriguez
Bar owners and employees come together to protest Governor Greg Abbott's order to shot businesses down

News

‘Know that you’re not alone’: Wounded Warrior Project offers free treatment for veteran PTSD

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Kathleen Witte
Wounded Warrior Project offers free treatment for veteran PTSD.

News

Voting in Brazos County - what you need to know

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
Early voting has started and there are several things you need to know about voting in Brazos County.

News

Free COVID-19 mobile testing site coming to Brazos County

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
A free mobile testing site is coming to Brazos County.

Latest News

News

Human remains found in search for missing Fort Hood private

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Brandon Hamilton
Human remains have been found in the search for missing Fort Hood Pfc. Vanessa Guillen, 20, who disappeared without a trace more than two months ago.

News

Brazos County health officials confirm 2 new COVID-19 related deaths, 62 new cases

Updated: 2 hours ago
This is a current count of COVID-19 cases in the Brazos Valley based on the information provided to KBTX. Additional information on these cases can be found on the local news page.

News

All H-E-B stores will require customers to wear face masks

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff
Effective Wednesday, H-E-B will require customers to wear face masks in all of its stores, regardless of whether face mask orders are in effect in the communities the stores serve.

News

Four arrested after stolen vehicle found at Boonville Road convenience store

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Josh Ninke
Four people were taken into custody after police followed a stolen vehicle to a local convenience store.

News

United Way of the Brazos Valley to hand out 14,000 free face masks

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
United Way of the Brazos Valley is handing out free face masks at Bryan High School.

News

Gloves translates sign language into speech

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
UCLA scientists have developed a glove that translates American Sign Language into speech in real-time.