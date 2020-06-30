Advertisement

United Way of the Brazos Valley to hand out 14,000 free face masks

(KY3)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 10:17 AM CDT
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - United Way of the Brazos Valley will be handing out free face masks on Wednesday at Bryan High School.

During a drive-thru distribution, the organization will distribute 14,000 total face masks; 10,000 surgical masks and 4,000 N95 masks. These masks have been donated by Brazos County Emergency Management and Lowe’s Home Improvement.

The distribution will be Wednesday, July 1, from 7 a.m.-11 a.m.

The face masks will be in bundles of five, beginning with the N95 masks, until supplies last, with a one face mask bundle limit per car.

Residents will not be required to register or provide identification to receive the masks. Drivers are asked to enter on Campus Drive from Briarcrest Drive and follow the signs to pick up the bundle.

