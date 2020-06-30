Voting in Brazos County - what you need to know

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Early voting has started and there are several things you need to know about voting in Brazos County.

Early voting started Monday June 29 and goes until July 10,.

Voting Locations in Brazos County:

Date Time June 29 - July 2, 2020 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. July 5, 2020 10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. July 6- July 8, 2020 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. July 9 - July 10, 2020 7:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.

College Station, Bryan, and Brazos County have all issued mask orders, but many are questioning if the order applies to voting locations.

“The Brazos County Elections Administrator has been advised by the Texas Secretary of State’s Office that the Election Code has precedence over local regulations,” said Trudy Hancock, Brazos County elections administrator in an email. “As a result, the recent orders for wearing masks in Brazos County, Bryan and College Station do not apply within the one hundred foot (100′) election perimeter.”

For more information on voting Brazos County, click here.

