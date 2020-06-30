Walking into July with Hazy Skies and MUGGY air

A few showers passed quickly through a few spots in the Brazos Valley today. Even with the added, morning cloud cover afternoon highs hit the mark for “typical” on this last day of June as heat index values climbed between 103° and 105°. July starts in the same manner -- Tuesday brings morning clouds, afternoon sunshine manages to break through, the breeze blows around 25mph at times, and highs are expected to reach the typical low / mid 90s by mid-afternoon. Tack on the abundance of tropical moisture in place and heat index values are once again expected around 105° for many, potentially as high as 107° in a few locations.

Rain cannot be ruled out through the rest of the workweek, but is not overly expected (10%). High pressure takes over Texas for a few days, but moseys over to New Mexico by the weekend. That will allow for isolated rain and a couple thunderstorms each day starting on Saturday. Fourth of July plans in the backyard or catching a socially distanced fireworks show? We may need to keep an eye for lingering lightning in a few spots for the very early evening hours, but as of now, weather concerns are low for the rocket’s red glare. Isolated chance at wet weather is around into next week, but no day (at this point) is particularly favored.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy. Low: 79. Wind: S 5-15 mph.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy by afternoon with a spot shower possible. High: 95. Heat Index: 103-106. Wind: S 10-15 mph, gusting 20 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy. Low: 77. Wind: S 5-15 mph.

Thursday: Partly cloudy with an isolated chance for rain. High: 97. Heat Index: 103-106. Wind: SSW 10-15 mph, gusting 20 mph.

