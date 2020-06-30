Watt made NWSL debut Saturday

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah -- Texas A&M Soccer standout Ally Watt made her debut in the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) over the weekend, making a reserve appearance with the North Carolina Courage.

The Aggie All-American saw 13 minutes of action as the Courage toppled Portland Thorns FC, 2-1, in overtime, to open play at the NWSL Challenge Cup.

Four Aggies begin the tournament on NWSL rosters. Shea Groom opens up Challenge Cup play Tuesday against Utah Royals FC. Merritt Mathias (North Carolina Courage) and Alyssa Mautz (Chicago Red Stars) are currently rehabilitating from injuries. Mathias (4th – 142) and Mautz (16th - 121) both rank among the NWSL top 20 in career matches played.

Watt made her professional debut in January playing for Melbourne City Football Club in the Westfield W-League, the highest division of women’s soccer in Australia. As a late-season addition, Watt helped the squad claim the regular-season and tournament titles.

The Courage selected Watt in the first round of the NWSL Draft with the sixth overall pick. It marked the highest draft slot ever for an Aggie.

In her four seasons in Aggieland, Watt appeared in 90 matches, registering over 110 career points with 49 goals and 12 assists. The Colorado Springs, Colo. Native also scored 19 career game-winning goals. She became the first Aggie to earn United Soccer Coaches All-America First Team on two occasions.

As a senior, Watt earned multiple awards including All-American First Team and SEC Forward of the Year honors, scoring 16 goals with 11 assists to lead the Aggies to a 14-5-3 record and the second round of the NCAA tournament.

During her junior season, Watt earned All-America and All-SEC honors, leading the team in points (33) and goals (15).

Watt led the Aggies in points (24) and goals (11) in her redshirt sophomore season, which included a four-goal performance at Missouri (10/31/17) in the SEC Tournament quarterfinal to help her secure All-Tournament honors.

Watt redshirted her sophomore season to join the United States U-20 squad, where she played in 14 matches, tallying seven goals.

In her freshman season, Watt appeared in all 26 games with 17 starts, earning SEC All-Freshman Team honors, posting 14 points and tied for second on the team with seven goals.

