Why you should wait 5 days to be tested for COVID-19 after a possible exposure

The virus’s incubation period is around 5 to 7 days, according to health officials.
By Rusty Surette
Published: Jun. 29, 2020 at 7:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Health officials on Monday said anyone who has a possible exposure to COVID-19 should wait at least five days before going to get a test for the virus. News 3′s Rusty Surette asked Dr. Seth Sullivan to clarify this during Monday’s news conference.

“When we get tested matters and that should be about five days and no sooner than that,” said Dr. Sullivan. “If I’m exposed to somebody right now and then twelve hours later I go and get the test, it makes sense that I have not yet had time for the virus to do what it’s going to do inside my body to start replicating and then be positive on these tests.”

In addition to getting tested, anyone who believes they have been possibly exposed to the virus should self-quarantine as a precaution.

