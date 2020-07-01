Animal shelters stress micro-chipping ahead of Fourth of July

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Local animal shelters are stressing the importance of keeping your furry friends safe this holiday, especially with fireworks.

Bryan Animal Center says that they are expecting an increase of animals to the shelter within the next week, as well as animal control having a busy week.

Darby McKenzie with Aggieland Humane Society says that in the days leading up to the Fourth of July, and the week after, they see an increase of strays brought to their shelter.

This year, the shelters are pretty full, so to get ready for an expected increase, the humane society is lowering all adoption fees to $25.

“We do want to go ahead and get some kennels open,” said McKenzie. “We know that animal control is going to have a busy weekend and next week so we want to make sure we make space in our kennels for those animals that we will be seeing in the next week or two.”

Mckenzie says that microchipping your animal is key as well because if they get scared from the bright lights and loud noises and run away, it is so much easier to reunite them with their family if they are microchipped.

If your animal does go missing this holiday, both the Bryan Animal Center and Aggieland Humane Society are working together to get them home safe. Below is information on where to contact each shelter.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.