Bombers win TCL opener over Round Rock Hairy Men 9-4

By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 10:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos Valley Bombers opened up Texas Collegiate League play with a 9-4 win over the Round Rock Hairy Men at Travis Park Tuesday night.

The Bombers fell behind after giving up a run in the 1st, but countered with five runs in the fourth inning. The five run frame helped them build a 6-2 lead and cruise to victory.

The defending TCL Champions will look to make it back to back wins to start the 2020season on Wednesday night as the same two teams square off back at Travis Park.

First pitch is set for 7:05pm.

