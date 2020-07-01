Brazos County confirms 122 new COVID-19 cases

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Health District has reported 122 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County. Currently, there are 1,102 active cases.

Click here to see the full demographics from today’s report.

No new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. There have been 31 total deaths in Brazos County related to COVID-19.

31 people are currently hospitalized. Nine people were discharged from the hospital in the last 24 hours.

994 patients are classified as recovered, which means they have been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after onset of symptoms.

The total number of confirmed positive cases in the county since testing began is 2,127. There have been 19,851 tests performed.

The total hospital bed occupancy in Brazos County is at 72 percent. Total ICU bed occupancy is at 65 percent.

The Brazos County Health District’s next press conference is scheduled for Monday, July 6 at 4:30 p.m. KBTX plans to carry that conference live on television, its website, and Facebook page.

Here is a breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases by zip code in Brazos County:

77801: 206

77802: 166

77803: 597

77805: 7

77806: 3

77807: 141

77808: 91

77840: 373

77841: 3

77843: 3

77845: 475

77868: 6

Unknown: 56

Zip codes 77843, 77862, 77866, and 77881 are P.O. Boxes and technically should not contain cases since they do not contain patient addresses. They belong to Texas A&M University, Kurten, Wellborn, and Millican respectively.

BRAZOS VALLEY COVID-19 CASES BY COUNTY

County Active Cases Total Cases Austin 33 64 Brazos 1,102 2,127 Burleson 57 76 Grimes 102 354 Houston 23 74 Lee 36 54 Leon 6 27 Madison 15 27 Milam 21 90 Montgomery 832 2,133 Robertson 36 46 San Jacinto 12 33 Trinity 12 32 Walker 279 2,084 Waller 57 149 Washington 81 270

Most of the Brazos Valley falls under state trauma service area N (Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson and Washington counties). Trauma Service Area N currently reports 490 staffed hospital beds with 181 beds available. According to the state’s latest data, the region has 20 available ICU beds and 45 available ventilators. The state’s last update listed 56 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in the hospital.

Austin County has reported 33 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 64 total cases.

Burleson County currently has 57 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 76 total cases, and 19 cases have recovered.

Grimes County currently has 73 active cases. There have been 56 total cases in the county and 47 total cases in Navasota. Grimes County has reported 30 recoveries. The TDCJ has reported 29 active cases and 238 total cases. There have been 207 recoveries and two deaths.

According to its website, Houston County has 23 active cases, with 74 total cases. There have been 50 recovered cases and one COVID-19 related death. Eastham prison is no longer included in these numbers because there are currently no active cases at Eastham Prison.

Lee County has reported 36 active cases. The county has a total of 54 cases, with 14 recoveries and 6 deaths.

Leon County currently has 6 active cases. The county has 27 total cases, with 6 recoveries.

Madison County has reported 15 active cases. The county has a total of 27 cases with 12 recoveries.

Milam County currently has 21 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 90 total cases and 69 recovered cases. There are currently three patients hospitalized, and one COVID-19 related death.

Montgomery County has 832 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 2,133 total cases and 1,265 recovered cases. There are currently 23 hospitalizations and there have been 36 COVID-19 related deaths.

Robertson County has 36 active COVID-19 cases, with 46 total cases. Currently, 10 patients have recovered and there are no reported deaths. Below are the zip codes associated with active cases:

77859 - 17

77856 - 13

77837 - 3

76629 - 2

77867 - 1

San Jacinto County currently has 12 active cases of COVID-19. The county has a total of 33 cases with 19 recoveries.

Trinity County currently has 12 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 32 total cases with 20 recoveries.

Walker County has 2,084 total cases of COVID-19. Out of the total, 279 cases are active in the community and 170 cases are recovered community cases, and there have been three COVID-19 related deaths. 1,632 cases are from the TDCJ. For more information on Walker County COVID-19 case numbers, click here.

Waller County has 57 active cases of COVID-19. There are 149 total cases and 92 recovered cases.

Washington County currently has 81 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 270 total cases with 158 recoveries and 31 deaths.

For the latest updates from TDCJ, click here.

ACROSS TEXAS

Statewide, Texas has an estimated 72,744 active cases and 84,818 recoveries. There have been 159,986 total cases reported and 2,119,036 total tests (both viral and antibody).

To date, 2,424 Texans have died from COVID-19.

244 of 254 counties in the state of Texas are currently reporting cases. Harris County leads the state in total cases with 30,729 cases reported.

The state’s last update was provided on June 30 at 4:00 p.m.