Brazos County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing man
Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 8:27 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a man who’s been reported missing.
Authorities are looking for Brian Smith. They say he was last seen driving a black 2001 Ford F-150 with the license plate number BPV0094.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call law enforcement authorities or the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office at 979-361-3888.
