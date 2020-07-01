Brazos County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing man

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a man who’s been reported missing.

Authorities are looking for Brian Smith. They say he was last seen driving a black 2001 Ford F-150 with the license plate number BPV0094.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call law enforcement authorities or the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office at 979-361-3888.

