Advertisement

Brazos County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing man

The Brazos County Sheriff's Office says Brian Smith was reported missing on June 29, 2020.
The Brazos County Sheriff's Office says Brian Smith was reported missing on June 29, 2020.(Brazos County Sheriff's Office)
By Karla Castillo
Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 8:27 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a man who’s been reported missing.

Authorities are looking for Brian Smith. They say he was last seen driving a black 2001 Ford F-150 with the license plate number BPV0094.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call law enforcement authorities or the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office at 979-361-3888.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Texas A&M shares new details on what fall semester will look like

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Clay Falls
Tens of thousands of college students will return to our area soon.

News

Texas A&M shares new details on what fall semester will look like

Updated: 2 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Tuesday Evening Weather Update 6/30

Updated: 2 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Bar owners, employees protest Gov. Abbott’s order to shut down business

Updated: 2 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

Latest News

News

Bar owners, employees protest Gov. Abbott’s order to shut down business

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Mekena Rodriguez
Bar owners and employees come together to protest Governor Greg Abbott's order to shot businesses down

News

‘Know that you’re not alone’: Wounded Warrior Project offers free treatment for veteran PTSD

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Kathleen Witte
Wounded Warrior Project offers free treatment for veteran PTSD.

News

Treat of the Day: I Love America modified celebration

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Alex Bukoski
I Love America modified celebration

News

Voting in Brazos County - what you need to know

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
Early voting has started and there are several things you need to know about voting in Brazos County.

News

Free COVID-19 mobile testing site coming to Brazos County

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
A free mobile testing site is coming to Brazos County.

News

Human remains found in search for missing Fort Hood private

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Brandon Hamilton
Human remains have been found in the search for missing Fort Hood Pfc. Vanessa Guillen, 20, who disappeared without a trace more than two months ago.