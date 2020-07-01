Advertisement

Brazos Valley Economic Development Corporation partners with Safe Tech in new venture

Safe Tech's fabrication lab.
Safe Tech's fabrication lab.(Clay Falls)
By Clay Falls
Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 9:45 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -

A new business is growing in College Station with goals to help first responders and the military.

Safe Tech is partnering with the Brazos Valley Economic Development Corporation. They gave a tour around their fabrication lab in College Station Tuesday. They are working on products like mass producing face masks, 3-d printing and drone technology for police and first responders.

They hope to bring new businesses to our area to help test, and launch new technologies for these sectors. Their founder Caleb Holt recently retired from TEEX to start this new venture.

“What we do is we allow members to come in and have access to that equipment but more importantly they have access to actual SME’s, actual subject matter experts,” said Holt who is also their CEO.

”They are an incubator and a makerspace and really for innovations for startups of new technology in public safety and defense, right here, home grown in the Brazos Valley,” said Matt Prochaska, Brazos Valley Economic Development Corporation President and CEO.

The Brazos Valley Economic Development Corporation gave them a $25,000 seed grant for a public-private partnership. Safe Tech hopes to bring new companies in soon.

