Advertisement

Central Texas congressional candidate tests positive for COVID-19

Renee Swann talking platform
Renee Swann talking platform(Fallon Appleton)
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KWTX) - Republican Central Texas congressional candidate Renee Swann and her husband, Russell, have tested positive for COVID,-19.

The two will quarantine for the next 10 days, Swann said in a social media post.

Swann and her husband are both asymptomatic, she said in the post.

This campaign continues to get more interesting! Russell and I just found out that we have tested positive for COVID. We...

Posted by Renee Swann for Congress on Wednesday, July 1, 2020

She faces former Dallas Congressman Pete Session in a Republican primary runoff on July 14.

Early voting started Monday.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Traveling in Texas? Find out which counties have mask orders

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
44 Texas counties have implemented face mask orders.

News

Family thinks man who committed suicide was linked to soldier’s disappearance

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
Members of the family of a Fort Hood soldier who disappeared more than two months ago say they think a suspect in an Army CID investigation who committed suicide early Wednesday is linked to the disappearance and Fort Hood is confirming the suspect was a soldier and said the estranged wife of a former Fort Hood soldier is also in custody.

News

New dining concept now open in Bryan

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Fallon Appleton
Dine, drink, and play games all under one roof in Bryan.

News

I Love America celebration repurposed into donation drive

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Josh Ninke
This year’s I Love America celebration at the George Bush Library was cancelled because of the pandemic, but the spirit of the event is being carried on this week.

Latest News

News

Convicted burglar arrested after College Station break in

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Josh Ninke
A convicted burglar was arrested for breaking into another home in College Station last month.

News

Brazos County confirms 122 new COVID-19 cases

Updated: 4 hours ago
This is a current count of COVID-19 cases in the Brazos Valley based on the information provided to KBTX. Additional information on these cases can be found on the local news page.

News

Public & Main now open in Bryan

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Fallon Appleton
Public & Main now open in Bryan

News

Remains found in search for missing Ft. Hood soldier

Updated: 8 hours ago
The latest news, weather conditions and sports reported by the KBTX News team.

News

Sully supporter says remarks caught on camera at protest are being taken out of context

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Rusty Surette
Even after clarifying what he meant by saying "blaggie," some students feel his remarks were inappropriate and racist.

News

How you can travel safely during a pandemic, according to medical, travel experts

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Haley Vyrostek
We spoke to medical and travel experts on how you can travel safely during the COVID-19 pandemic.