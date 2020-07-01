Central Texas congressional candidate tests positive for COVID-19
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
(KWTX) - Republican Central Texas congressional candidate Renee Swann and her husband, Russell, have tested positive for COVID,-19.
The two will quarantine for the next 10 days, Swann said in a social media post.
Swann and her husband are both asymptomatic, she said in the post.
She faces former Dallas Congressman Pete Session in a Republican primary runoff on July 14.
Early voting started Monday.
Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.