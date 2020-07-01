Central Texas congressional candidate tests positive for COVID-19

(KWTX) - Republican Central Texas congressional candidate Renee Swann and her husband, Russell, have tested positive for COVID,-19.

The two will quarantine for the next 10 days, Swann said in a social media post.

Swann and her husband are both asymptomatic, she said in the post.

This campaign continues to get more interesting! Russell and I just found out that we have tested positive for COVID. We... Posted by Renee Swann for Congress on Wednesday, July 1, 2020

She faces former Dallas Congressman Pete Session in a Republican primary runoff on July 14.

Early voting started Monday.

