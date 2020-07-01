Convicted burglar arrested after College Station break in

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A convicted burglar was arrested for breaking into another home in College Station last month.

Police say they were called out to the home when some of the roommates got back to the Holleman Drive home on June 17.

They noticed several items missing including a pistol, a PlayStation, and a speaker.

Authorities say cameras at the home captured Quenton Williams, 28, entering through a window and leaving with full duffel bags.

Williams was taken into custody Tuesday and charged with burglary of a habitation and several other theft charges. His bond is set at $75,000. Williams was convicted of felony burglary in Walker county in 2014.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.