Shooting investigation happening now in College Station

Police say there is no continuing threat to the public.
College Station police are on the scene of an incident near Cedar Creek Court and Lowry Meadow Lane.
By Rusty Surette and Kendall Hogan
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
College Station, Texas (KBTX) - Multiple College Station police officers are working a crime scene right now in south College Station near Lowry Meadows Lane and Cedar Creek Court.

A spokesman for the police department confirmed the incident involves a shooting that occurred in the 4200 block of Cedar Creek Court, but would not elaborate on any possible victims or suspects. Officers say there is no continuing danger to the public and anyone who saw or heard what happened are being urged to call 979-764-3600.

KBTX has a crew on the scene and will be updating this story as more information becomes available.

