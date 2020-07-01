Shooting investigation happening now in College Station

College Station, Texas (KBTX) - Multiple College Station police officers are working a crime scene right now in south College Station near Lowry Meadows Lane and Cedar Creek Court.

Crime scene techs have just pulled up to the 4200 block of Ceder Creek Ct. in College Station. PD confirms they are investigating a shooting. No confirmation on number of victims at this time pic.twitter.com/VnWl2cB8at — Kendall Hogan (@KBTXKendall) July 2, 2020

A spokesman for the police department confirmed the incident involves a shooting that occurred in the 4200 block of Cedar Creek Court, but would not elaborate on any possible victims or suspects. Officers say there is no continuing danger to the public and anyone who saw or heard what happened are being urged to call 979-764-3600.

Crime Scene and Detectives are in the 4200 block of Cedar Creek (Creek Meadows Subdivision) investigating a shooting. There is NO continuing danger to the public. If anyone saw or heard what happened, please call 979-764-3600. Updates via @CSTXPolice as they become available. pic.twitter.com/s7IkWpvljc — College Station Police Department (@CSTXPolice) July 2, 2020

KBTX has a crew on the scene and will be updating this story as more information becomes available.

