CSFD: “Leave the fireworks to the professionals this weekend”

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - With cancellations and restrictions due to COVID-19, local fire departments are concerned about residents taking the firework displays into their own hands this Independence Day.

The George Bush Presidential Library and Museum canceled its annual “I Love America” celebration due to COVID-19 concerns, leaving many people planning to put on their own shows.

Fireworks are not legal within the Bryan College Station city limits, but are legal in the county.

Russell Muirheid works at a fireworks shop off FM 60 in Brazos County. He said he was initially concerned there wasn’t going to be much business because of the pandemic.

“Definitely seeing an increase, lots more people out and about moving around and buying the fireworks,” said Muirheid.

He says every time he sells a firework, he goes over the safety protocols with a customer, especially with more dangerous ones.

“We try to explain to them the warnings and hazards that go along with it. One firework in particular I had to explain to the guy how he had to do exactly what it said to do on the package otherwise what could happen,” Muirheid said.

College Station Fire Captain Stuart Marrs says the best option is to leave the firework displays to the professionals.

“Even though some of the big fireworks displays are canceled this year, we don’t want you to try to recreate those displays at home,” said Marrs.

Marrs says fire departments around the nation see nearly double the number of calls for service on the Fourth of July.

“It’s the biggest day in the country for fires and it’s because people are not using fireworks correctly,” said Marrs.

He says it’s a common misconception to think that just because a firework is small it can’t harm you.

“A lot of people treat the big fireworks with a lot of respect. The rockets, and the aerial repeaters,” said Marrs. “But it’s the little firecrackers and sparklers that cause the most injuries. You can actually lose a finger and can damage your hands and your fingertips.”

Although Marrs suggests leaving the fireworks to the professionals, he says you can find safety tips at the link below.

