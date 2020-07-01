Advertisement

Despite mask ordinances, voters not required to wear masks at polls

By Kathleen Witte
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - State election law prohibits Brazos County Elections Administrator Trudy Hancock from requiring voters to wear masks at the polls. It means poll workers can choose to work mask-free, too.

“The mask ordinance does not affect our voting locations at all,” said Hancock on First News at Four. “Texas law prohibits us from placing any requirements on a voter coming into a polling place, so anything within the 100-foot parameters of a polling place is not covered by that ordinance.”

Hancock says that everyone—voters and poll workers—are highly encouraged to wear masks, however.

“We do strongly recommend that our workers wear a mask, and we do have some that, for some reason, choose not to,” Hancock said.

Other safety measures are allowed, and Hancock explains them as follows:

- Social distancing is enforced, with only 10 people allowed in the polling place at a time

- Hand sanitizing stations are placed throughout

- Voters have contactless interaction with the poll workers

- Writing utensils are sanitized between each voter

- Voting machines are sanitized at least every hour, but often between each voter

- To avoid anyone touching the machines with bare hands, each voter is given a pencil and asked to use the eraser to operate the machine

- For the 65 and older popular, those with disabilities, and/or those who feel compromised by coming insides, curbside voting is available

