Family, friends remember Highway 6 crash victim

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan mother of three is being remembered after she was killed on Highway 6 in Robertson County Sunday.

We are learning new details about 32-year-old Lupita Roque. She died after DPS Troopers say she was making a U-turn to help family members who’d broken down on the other side of the highway. Troopers say she was rear-ended by a vehicle and pushed into oncoming traffic.

It’s in an area of Highway 6 that’s seen many fatal wrecks in recent years. TxDOT said Wednesday afternoon there have been 19 fatal accidents on Highway 6 between Hearne and OSR since 2010.

“I go through that road almost daily as I work near Franklin. I think it would be good to have at least some flashing lights or something to warn people to slow down. It is a very dangerous road,” said Selvin Perez Hernandez, husband of Lupita Roque. “We were in a family picnic watching the Sunday service when a family member asked to get picked up and Lupita went and that’s when the accident happened,” he explained.

Now, Hernandez and his three young boys are leaning on the community and their church during these tough times. Friends and family say Lupita was dedicated to her family.

”She was a very hard-working woman. She always fought for what she knew was right. She fought for her family,” said Hernandez.

Lupita was very involved in the Hispanic Ministry at First United Methodist Church in Bryan.

”It’s really emphasized and highlighted how we all have an appointment with God and we never know the day or the hour, but we just know that it is coming,” said Rev. Augusto Sarria with First United Methodist Church Bryan.

“She was a great Christian. She was filled with the Holy Spirit. Really emphasized family. She served her community,” Sarria said.

A GoFundMe for funeral expenses has raised more than $7,000.

“She worked really hard. She was a good woman and we’re really hurt by the tragedy. We would like to ask help to have a proper burial, you know, and honor her for who she was,” said Hernandez.

His wife was also known for cooking Honduran food in the community.

“Her hand for making Honduran food was very well known. We’ve known her for the last eight years and she has three children 5, 8, and 11 and they all want to go to Texas A&M. They all want to become professionals because they all saw the way that their her mom worked extremely hard,” said Jose Luis Zelaya, a family friend.

“We’re very hurt by the loss,” said Hernandez.

DPS is still investigating the cause of the crash.

Funeral arrangements are pending with Trevino Smith Funeral Home.

TxDOT is adding various turn lanes in that area of Highway 6 of Robertson County. The $8.3 million project should be finished in the Spring of 2021.

