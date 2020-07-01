Here is the latest Texas sports news from The Associated Press

HERRIMAN, Utah (AP) — Rookie Tziarra King came off the bench and scored her first National Women’s Soccer League goal to pull the Utah Royals into a 3-3 draw with the Houston Dash in the Challenge Cup tournament. Rachel Daly scored a pair of goals as the Dash built a 3-1 lead but the Royals came back with late goals from Vero Boquete and King for the tie at Zions Bank Stadium in Herriman, Utah. The NWSL is the first professional team sports league in the United States to play amid the coronavirus pandemic.

UNDATED (AP) — So much for rust from that three-month break for golf. In the three weeks since the PGA Tour resumed its schedule, there have been 56 rounds of 64 or better. And there have been 14 players who posted career-low rounds. To put it into context, the PGA Tour says there has been a 64 or lower once every 24 rounds. In the 22 tournaments before the shutdown, there was a score of 64 or lower once every 54 rounds. Some of that is due to players eager to get going, and the fields being stronger than usual.