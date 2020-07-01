How you can travel safely during a pandemic, according to medical, travel experts

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to rise in Texas, more people are canceling their summer travel plans.

CapRock Health System Chief Medical Officer Dr. Lon Young says vacations are possible at this time. He says instead of canceling trips, people need to be more thoughtful in their planning.

“You might change where you travel. You might change whom you travel with, and you certainly should change how you behave during your travel,” said Dr. Young.

Dr. Young advises travelers to follow CDC guidelines and to be cautious, even with family and extended family.

“If you and several family members are floating down the Guadalupe River, the likelihood that even one of them is infected or could spread the virus is low. Now, if you and some other family members then camped together in the same tent, then the risk becomes quite high that you could spread it,” said Dr. Young.

He says it’s ideal to travel short distances with immediate members of your family, but if you must travel by plane or with members outside your family, it’s important to wear a face mask.

During this time of year, Tessa and Ty Taylor of Bryan are usually busy helping people plan vacations to Disney, Europe, the Caribbean, and many other destinations through their business Double T Travels By Dream Vacations.

The couple says things are looking different this year because of the pandemic.

“We typically don’t have very many cancellations, which we’re seeing a little bit of a difference this year in that, a lot more cancellations at this point in the year,” said Tessa Taylor.

The Taylors say their clients are interested in traveling in-state and to nearby states at this time. Taylor suggests anyone looking for a short, nearby getaway to visit ResortPass.com. The website gives travelers an opportunity to use a hotel or resort’s amenities without having to pay a full night’s stay.

The couple believes if the proper safety guidelines are being taken, travel could be what some people need.

“I don’t think it’s a bad idea to travel right now, I think, as long as you’re taking the precautions. Really, I think everyone needs to be able to get out of their environment every once in a while for their mental and physical health, especially right now when everything is so stressful for everyone,” said Mrs. Taylor.

