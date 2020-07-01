I Love America celebration repurposed into donation drive

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -This year’s I Love America celebration at the George Bush Library was cancelled because of the pandemic, but the spirit of the event is being carried on this week.

The College Station Noon Lions Club usually teams up with the library for the event every year. They still wanted to do something, so they decided to do a drive to help the local Salvation Army.

Club president Mary Walker says everyone has had to change how they do things during the pandemic, but the need for community service never goes away.

”We have learned that there have been many needs in the community due to the covid-19 situation and they are recieving many more requests for help, for rent, utility assistance, and items that we would all consider necessities, toiletries, diapers,” said Walker.

One of the new commanding officers for the Salvation Army of Bryan/College Station was on hand to help as well. Lieutenants Tim and Andrea Israel have been on the job for just three days. “It’s definitely an interesting time to have to move your family to a new area, but one of the things this time specifically, the need is very similar in communities as we face individuals who are going without a job, without income for maybe the first time in their life,” said Lt. Israel.

If you didn’t have a chance to donate and want to pitch in, they’re accepting online donations all week long at salvationarmybcs.org.

